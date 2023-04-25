Bury Tomorrow, crítica de su disco The Seventh Sun

It’s full of hope and positivity to see new metalcore bands nowadays that keep the genre up in style like Currents, Northlane, Alpha Wolf, Wage War, Spiritbox and many more. But what is special and admirable is to see how mythical bands like August Burns Red or, in this case, Bury Tomorrow They continue to maintain a very high level and are not far behind being advanced by young groups full of energy and freshness.

The band from Southampton (United Kingdom returns to the fray with “The Seventh Sun”, album with which they have been able to adapt their sound to the present and have experimented more than usual, with more complex and unpredictable structures, a new vocalist, a very good production with the bass very present in the mix, thus ensuring that the listener is entertained throughout the entire disc.

The album begins with the title track, which is a good presentation of what the album is going to be: a wall of sound with an epic and great sound. The instruments blend perfectly with the voices during the album, as for example in “Heretic” or in the first minute of the song “Abandon Us”in which percussion, guitars and voice follow the same pattern in a very energetic way.

The freshness of which he spoke is appreciable in the subject "Forced Divide", where the band perfectly mixes the classic deathcore sound a la In Flames and modern metalcore. A very catchy chorus, a brutal force and perfectly balanced between the energy and the somewhat calmer sections. So much so that, along these lines, the album contains several moments that are among the best of the band's career.