Bus Crash in Mexico Leaves 16 Dead and Dozens Injured, Majority of Victims are Venezuelan Migrants

At least 16 people have died and 36 others have been injured after a bus carrying mostly Venezuelan migrants collided with a trailer on the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway in Mexico. The incident occurred near the border between Oaxaca and Puebla. The injured passengers have been transported to hospitals in Tehuacán and Santiago Miahuatlán for treatment.

The Puebla Ministry of the Interior has stated that they are in communication with relevant authorities and organizations, including Caminos y Puentes Federales de Ingresos y Servicios Conexos, to provide support to the victims. The Secretary of the Interior of the State of Puebla expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and promised full support. The governor of Oaxaca, Salomón Jara Cruz, also expressed regret over the accident and instructed relevant departments to collaborate and provide necessary assistance to the injured individuals.

The bus accident has drawn attention to the ongoing migration crisis in the region, with many Venezuelans seeking refuge and opportunities in neighboring countries. The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the risks and challenges faced by migrants on their journey.

