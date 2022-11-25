Listen to the audio version of the article

Revolutionary emergency measures on energy and effective policies aimed at strengthening competitiveness, growth and employment. These are the main objectives of the final declaration signed today in Stockholm by the Presidents of the 40 Federations that are part of BusinessEurope, on the occasion of the Association’s Presidential Council meeting. Businesses urge Europe to urgently focus its action on the current energy crisis, which is seriously exacerbating the risk of deindustrialisation at the European level. According to the entrepreneurs, in the first instance, it is necessary to prevent divisive forces and individualism from undermining solidarity, one of the founding values ​​of the European Union.

The priorities

During the Business Europe Presidency Council, the Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson and the Minister of European Affairs, Jessika Rosswall, were presented with the priorities which, according to businesses, should be at the top of the political agenda of the future Presidency of the European Union, which will soon be taken over by Sweden.

Furthermore, together with Commissioner Thierry Breton, the representatives of European businesses reflected on the need to support industry during the energy crisis while safeguarding the Single Market. At the urging of Confindustria, an explicit reference was included in the final declaration to the packaging directive, which jeopardizes recycling and sustainable products in which companies have invested billions of euros and risks undermining virtuous circular economy models, such as the one Italian, which represents an excellence to be valued.