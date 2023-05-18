Home » «But I will only think about Palermo»”
«But I will only think about Palermo»”

«But I will only think about Palermo»”

Today’s edition of “La Repubblica” focuses on the match between Palermo and Brescia scheduled for tomorrow, a derby for Corini. With a victory you can achieve the play-off dream of coaching a team from a city that…

