TEL AVIV – After driving a contemptuous and polemical opposition for a year and a half, Benjamin Netanyahu he returned to power and will once again be Israel’s prime minister. He is the leader of the largest Knesset party – the party that won 26% of the vote in the elections held last week – and is preparing to lead the most right-wing, nationalist, clerical, populist, messianist and undemocratic of the country’s history.