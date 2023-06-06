by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

«More than a reshuffle, it will be a restyling. We will make a wide-ranging assessment and it will not be punitive in nature. There will be no revenge»: Renato Schifani breaks the silence that has been imposed for some days and outlines…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The Region is moving towards changes, Schifani: but there will be no revenge, appeared 7 hours ago in the online newspaper gds.it».