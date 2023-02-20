That only 9% of workers vote for the Left, as noted by Corriere della Sera of 3 December, and that many more either abstain or vote for the Right, is a “revolution” that began in the new millennium and not only in Italy.

Thomas Piketty he insistently reports it in Capital and Ideology of 2020: a widespread phenomenon, the Left having become the “party” of the graduates and the wealthy!

The Center-Right itself confirms this, not fearing losing their vote when it opposes the transfer of the 275 million euro bonus from the well-to-do to the “bills” of the less well-off. So, same general strike called by CGIL-UIL it could be an attempt to make the interested parties understand who really harms them!

Is it possible that the economy is no longer the spring that unites the “workers of the whole world” against capitalism and exploitation; that faith in the “sun of the future” has fallen and that history does not spring (also) from the struggle to free oneself from need? It is an inversion that globalization expands and increases: as – again T. Piketty – attests (Ibidem) for all countries and even in China.

In Western Europe “the share of 50% of the poorest has risen from 26% .. in the early 80s (on income product) to 23% in the 2010s. In the same period, the share of the group of the richest 1% .. from 7 to 10%”; “in the USA, from 1960 to 2015, the average income of the 50% of the poorest .. is $15,200 a year, .. that of the 1% of the richest … is $403,000” (ibidem, pages 600 and 601) . In Europe, from 1950 to 2020, the per capita national income went from 3.3% per year to 0.9%, while the share of the richest 1%…… from 8 to 11%; during the same period; the maximum rate applicable to taxation for the highest incomes has gone from 68 to 49%> (pag. 624 /625).

In short, even where the “social democratic compromise” has been attempted, not only has inequality not decreased but it has greatly amplified. On closer inspection, it didn’t happen only because capital, by financially controlling Politics, managed to avoid the progressiveness of taxes, as demonstrated by the eternal wall against property taxes! For the goal of equality (perhaps still too ambitious!), the professor of EHESS and of the Ecole d’Economie de Paris, columnist for Liberation e The worldsupports the reform of the System, focusing it on the establishment of a public check that the citizen pays to his own Party to ensure its independence from the control of the Capital.

But the “revolution” that took place in the political orientation of the “masses” cannot be explained only by the incapacity of the Left parties and the consequent loss of trust of the working class and the underprivileged classes! Instead, it is clear that the“ideological” influence of the Web and that therefore it is not enough to solve the problem of financing. The return from Marx to Hegel, from the belief that the engine of history is in freeing oneself from “material need” to that it depends instead on the “imposition of ideas”, was the work of the web which focused on the effectiveness of “narratives” . Which, even if false, leverage deep instincts such as fear of the different with propaganda against immigrants and the danger of their invasion!

In short, not that the struggle to satisfy material needs no longer plays any role, but the Web has now become a “part of our brain”: capable of orienting us according to the will of the economic powers that own it: the capitalists of the airwaves and of finance! (They even influence governments as easily as, in Trump’s time, they denied that the communiqué of an incumbent president was circulating.). In these conditions, faced with the “novelty” that the conscience of individuals and groups is easily orientated by the media, it is not by chance that the traces of nationalism and racism re-emerge: to divide peoples and weaken their political weight.

So, to deal with this very different situation from that of the 1900s, it would be necessary reorganize democracy. Through three paths: the public control of the web (by a body of strong and recognized prestige such as the UN (?); the widespread education of the “critical spirit” – with particular care for the weakest and therefore particularly strengthening the School; a reconsideration of the “mechanisms” of representation that re-evaluates the parties (which – not surprisingly – are almost universally … mistreated!) Without them, what other means by which to assert the interests of the “non-capitalist” multitudes, defend the spaces of freedom for a well-being extended to the maximum possible number?It is therefore not to be excluded that, ultimately, the strike on the 16th could contribute to this awareness!