BUYER POINT 2023 Palletways Italia will be the technical sponsor of the event – News

The express transport network of palletised goods, Palletways Italia, confirms its participation, as technical sponsor, in the 19th edition of Buyer Point, the leading event on the B2B scene for the DIY home&garden world, kicking off on Thursday 25 May at the East End Studios in Milan.

The participation of Pelletways Italia is therefore renewed, which will welcome visitors at stand H12, confirming the centrality of the DIY and Gardening segment for the entire Group.

Among the longest-standing technical sponsors, Palletways will support the logistics of the event by giving the companies present the opportunity to take advantage of the handling services for the delivery and collection of materials at the fair at favorable conditions, and to directly experience the advantages.

Buyer Point is a vertical event that favors the encounter between the supply and demand of the industry protagonist of the appointment. Every year it sees the presence of Italian and international buyers and records significant numbers: in 2022, in fact, over 400 purchasing managers are present, 25% of which from abroad.

Massimiliano Peres, CEO of Palletways Italia, reaffirms the relevance of this event by commenting: “Palletways Italia’s agenda has fixed appointments and the Buyer Point is one of these: attendance is essential for us given the strategic nature of the DIY sector to our entire network.

We particularly believe in this partnership because, in addition to the many opportunities for meeting and discussion, it allows us to demonstrate our role as ‘facilitators’ of fair logistics and, above all, as ‘allies’ in business development for all customers who they rely on us”.