Buying guide 2023 classic focal length projectors

In 2023, I tested 17 classic focal length projectors, among them, 5 were awarded the mondoprojos gold medal. In this selection, one model was particularly distinguished: the Hisense C1.

Three brands are present in this 2023 ranking, 2 BenQ LEDs and 2 Formovie mono laser. The only triple laser in the selection, the Hisense C1, receives the highest distinction from mondoprojos, namely the double Gold Award.

Another particularity, this 2023 vintage only contains DLP projectors. Prices start at €550 and peak at €2,999.

This ranking only takes into account models evaluated or re-evaluated in 2023.

1) HISENSE C1 double Gold Award 1999€

First in the ranking and only beneficiary of a double Gold Award, the Hisense TriChroma cube: the C1.

HISENSE C1

If you are looking for a Swiss army knife of projection, that is to say a device capable of supporting all 2D SDR and 4K HDR formats available to the general public in physical or dematerialized version and you do not want a projector at ultra short focal length, the choice is obvious: it is quite simply the one offered by the Hisense C1. It’s not the brightest, it will be more comfortable in a dark room with a screen that’s not too large, but if you respect these constraints, it will delight your retinas!

We must also keep in mind that it is a triple laser projector with full coverage of the Gamut rec.2020, which no laser projector from Epson, JVC or even Sony is able to offer. actual hour.

2) FORMOVIE X5 1500€ 1 Gold Award

FORMOVIE X5

Second in my eyes and winner of the 2023 spotlight shoot out in the lifestyle category of projectorcentral et projectorscreeen : the Formovie X5 mono laser. It’s an import model with menus limited to Mandarin and English, but what a catch and what precision!

The Fengmi X5 is now available from our partner nothingprojector at the price of 1459€ from Hong Kong because this projector is originally designed for the Chinese market and only menus in Mandarin or English are available. You can order it by clicking on the following affiliate link*:

The Formovie X5 review

3) BENQ W4000i 2999€ 1 Gold Award

BENQ W4000i

The 3rd in this ranking brings us into the world of LEDs. The W4000i is the most expensive model in this selection but it gives us the benefit of the large DMD 0.65 chip and the brand’s know-how in terms of colorimetry.

The BenQ W4000i review

4) BENQ X3100i 2399€ 1 Gold award

BENQ X3100i

Let’s move on to the 4th which shares three characteristics with the third: BenQ, DMD 0.65 chip and LED light source. This cube is very Gaming oriented without its advertising but I detected great qualities for home cinema.

The BenQ X3100i review

5) Formovie S5 550€ 1 Gold Award

FORMOVIE S5

Finally, the second import model is a nomadic DLP laser which at €550 will amaze many with the quality of its image! It’s Formovie again that’s at it, the designers of this brand definitely know how to make home cinema projectors!

The S5 de Fengmi is sold in an imported version by our partner nothingprojector at a price of €559 including tax This is where it happens (click on the affiliate link*).

The Formovie S5 review

Conclusion

LED versus Laser, for the moment, the laser wins. On the other hand, the champion of home cinema projection in 2023 is Texas Instruments with its micro mirror chips present in all the projectors awarded by mondoprojos.fr in 2023! The advent of native 4K LCD chips from China may well shake up the cards in 2024, but we’ll have to wait for next year’s buying guide to find out!

* For purchases made on nothingprojector I earn a commission via the affiliate links placed above. This partnership allows me to have exclusive access to the projectors and has no influence on the final measurements and evaluations of the models which I always test following the same protocol and the same rigor.

