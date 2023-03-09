By the end of 2024, all non-British citizens wishing to enter the UK will need to apply for a visa. The introduction of a visa for foreign citizens was decided after Brexit, the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, which took place on 31 January 2020, and included in a law approved in March 2022.

The British Home Office on Thursday he announced that the visa will come into force in October 2023 for citizens of Qatar, in February 2024 for those of Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Jordan, and in the following months also for the rest of the world . The visa must be requested online on the website specially created by the British government (a bit like how it works in the United States with the Electronic System for Travel Authorization, acronym ESTA, the IT platform on which foreign citizens who want to visit the country for tourism must register). The ministry said the visa will be valid for two years but has not yet specified how much it will cost. Those who already have a visa for study or work reasons will not need it.