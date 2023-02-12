Home World BYOBLU MONDOCANE, episode XIV — TOTALITARIANISM IN PROGRESS
BYOBLU MONDOCANE, episode XIV — TOTALITARIANISM IN PROGRESS

BYOBLU MONDOCANE, episode XIV — TOTALITARIANISM IN PROGRESS

In Italy, from abused, suffering, angry individuals, we are becoming a national collective of knowledge, conscience, political action.

What resulted from a sovereign and popular national congress.

Meanwhile the enemy Leviathan organizes itself and increases its rate of military and police oppression.

Out of many, one, as Montesquieu’s institutional doctrine which is based on the three pillars of democracy is eroded: the Three Powers, Legislative, Executive and Judicial. The first and third weaken until they vanish. The Executive remains, unique and absolute power: the Draghi-Meloni-Mattarella governments, their fascistizing DPCM, in total adhesion and submission to the return of Anglo-Saxon colonialism.

All of this has already been carried out in the Ukraine of Zelensky’s mass murderer and is being completed in Netanyahu’s Israel.

And then the distorting mirror of the nation in Sanremo, Macron put to the wall by the uprising of French workers against the pension reform, the clutches of the military on our children in schools, Cospito and the pantomime of 41bis which, in perspective, this government of neo-fascists and criminals intends to extend from the mafia bosses to any dissident, the courageous scientists of the ISS who blow up all the certainties advertised on serums and doses, the differentiated autonomy of the Northern League who intends to break up Italy according to the project of the war criminal Winston Churchill: a piece to the USA, one to the United Kingdom, one to France, one to Yugoslavia, one (rightly) to Austria….And much more.

Sunday at 24.15, Monday at 12.30, Tuesday at 13.30, Wednesday at 12.30, Friday at 18.30, Saturday at 08.00: The network closes on you. Try to escape it…..

