Ukraine, Palestine, Serbia, climate, the Fates will take care of it

Sunday 20.30, Monday 12.30, Tuesday 14.30, Wednesday 12.30, Thursday 14.30, Friday 18.30, Saturday 08.00

You know the three Fates, also known as Fates. In Greek mythology, which contains all the evil, all the good and all the wisdom that man has been able to produce since he walks erect, there are three hateful ladies who weave, tangle or unravel the thread of our life and, when they think it is the case, with great gusto they cut it. They lived on Olympus, in a bronze palace, on whose walls they engraved the destinies of men and the path of the stars.

In this episode of Mondocane on Byoblu, we followed them in their work here and there where they thought it was fun, Being of an eminently malignant nature (who enjoys weaving threads and, above all, cutting them, a remarkable rate of evil must have it), we discovered them scissoring in three parts of the world that promised large harvests: Ukraine, Palestine, Serbia and… climate.

Climate? What does the climate have to do with three theaters of war, of slaughterhouses, of various human evils? Because for the Fates, who have now taken on the guise of Biden, Netaniahu, or a rogue Albanian prime minister, what matters is pulling the strings. Pull, pull, pull and, if you’re still breathing, cut. And with the weather the game succeeds perfectly.

Let’s immediately liquidate the issue of wars-wars: Ukraine, Palestine, Kosovo-Serbia. In the transmission of the excesses of cutters, worse than those of Cottarelli with our subsistence budgets, exercised in these scenarios of war, or quasi-war, what is enough to know is said. At the moment. These are situations in which the Moire-Parche foresee skeins to unravel and threads to cut over long periods of time.

The most promising is the Ukrainian spinning mill, which ensures so much that thread to twist and cut, even Polish, even Baltic, tomorrow also colorful NATO, to supply balls of yarn for years to come.

Palestine, for the Moires, is a kind of periodic recurrence. An offer of thread is released that not even the celebrated, dear to the Deaths, United Colors in its most stringy times could have equaled. Olympus is submerged in it, the bronze palace overflowing with blood-colored sweaters that the Moires are forced to make from an excess of severed threads, Mostly gathered where Arabic is spoken, and then spoken. Almost never where Hebrew is spoken.

Our weavers had almost forgotten about Kosovo and the Serbs. It seemed that that thread was finished, all of it severed. But no. Someone over there discovered that there are quite a few Serbian threads left to resect. Also because, after the North of Kosovo, with its residues that escaped the cuts, there remains a whole great Serbian skein to unravel. And there are already those who have moved to get their leaders to Olympus.

The weather remains. It began with Antonio Guterres, a gentleman who works in the reception of the UN and takes care that nobody disturbs the good management with shouting or theft of towels. In a fit of rage he yelled “CO2, CO2, the end of the world! We are about to exceed 2.5 degrees of increase in temperature, far from that 1.5 that the minimalist Greta used to say! To arms, to arms, may not even a single petrol moped be seen around!”

The echo of the desperate invocation of the UN secretary had not died out, that from every nook and cranny of the NATO configuration its echoes could be heard, in a paroxysmal crescendo: “Poor Ukraine, other than deaths and rubble, here so much has been produced deadly CO2, due to the comings and goings of tanks and supply trucks, which not even Belgium in a whole year!” Pofferbacco!

Could Gabanelli Milena be missing in such a concert? The most credible of all our informants-manipulators? Disheveled, in the throes of uncontrollable psychomotor agitation, she presented herself at the morganatic wedding on Monday with Enrico Mentana, with the usual aplomb distorted in the fury of a bacchante, while from her red-hot throat came the strangled scream: “It’s the catastrophe, the CO2 is the catastrophe. Not the catastrophe of Ukraine, the catastrophe of the whole world…!” They’ve come to get her.

While poor CO2, so ferociously affected by his good reputation as the source of all green life, went to hide in a cave at the foot of Olympus, up there the Moires grinned and sharpened their scissors. “Other than a pandemic!”, murmured one.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

