«The digital surveillance society, which has access to the collective unconscious, to the future social behavior of the masses, develops totalitarian traits: it delivers us to psychopolitical programming and control. Thus ends the era of biopolitics. Today we enter the era of digital psychopolitics» , the essay “In the swarm. Visions of the digital”, by the Korean philosopher, naturalized German, Byung-Chul Han. A farewell, therefore, to the Foucauldian disciplinary society and to the twentieth century – or rather, to the specific media of the twentieth century – made necessary by the need to recognize and denounce the structural criticalities of the new digital society.

Among contemporary philosophers, Byung-Chul Han is probably the one who has managed to describe most effectively the impact produced by the advent of the media on the processes of formation of the individual and collective will, on the relationship between the individual and society and between power and self-determination of the individual.

Han’s philosophy seems to move primarily from an aesthetic critique. This criticism finds its object in the so-called “society of transparency”, a society in which the (satisfied) need for immediacy of communications produces an annihilation of the relationship between sender and recipient, this due to the loss of gray areas in which the message itself could acquire or lose meaning: «[o]every distance appears to the society of transparency as a negativity to be eliminated. It represents an obstacle to the acceleration of the circuits of communication and capital. Starting from its internal logic, the society of transparency eliminates any form of distance. After all, transparency is the “total promiscuity of the gaze with what it sees”, that is to say the “prostitution”» .

Contemporary society is therefore a transparent society and this transparency is qualified by an axiological result which the Author considers, at least so it appears to the writer, to be entirely negative. In fact, the attribute of transparency does not intend to identify a society open to mechanisms of criticism and inter-individual responsibility, but a society in which the advent of digital tools for the reproduction and transmission of content has canceled any possibility of sincere communication. It is no coincidence that Han – taking up Roland Barthes’ considerations on analog photography – states that «[l]he digital photography coincides with a totally different form of life, which is increasingly freed from negativity. It is a transparent photograph, devoid of destiny and events […] Transparent photography lacks semantic and temporal concentration. This way, not speaks” .

However, this dimension of transparency does not limit its effects to the aesthetic and communicative sphere alone. In fact, the society of transparency produces a political impact that needs to be identified first in the variation of the foundation of political responsibility, which passes from the activity carried out by the subject who exercises political power to the subject himself, to the intimate dimension of his person since «politicians are not judged on the basis of their actions, but the general interest is directed towards the person, and this produces in him a compulsion to stage» .

In any case, this modification is not for Han the worst form of expression of transparency, which can instead be traced in overcoming the asymmetry of the information flow typical of twentieth-century communication tools (newspapers, radio and TV) with the approach to a new device of control exercised by Power, i.e. that control which «it is not only exercised from top to bottom, but also from bottom to top. Each exposes each other to visibility and control, even into the private sphere. This total surveillance degrades the “transparent society” to an inhuman society of control. Each controls the other» . This is, in short, digital psychopolitics .

Having said all this, and keeping aside for a moment some more substantive considerations on Han’s work, it should first of all be noted that one of the qualities to be recognized is undoubtedly the South Korean philosopher’s ability to offer suggestive and effective images of the radical changes caused from the new communication tools, starting from the overcoming of Gustave Le Bon’s theory of crowds in order to be able to describe the current public dimension with the representation of digital swarm: «an array made up of many besieges the existing relationship of power and domination: the new crowd is called digital swarm and has characteristics that radically differentiate it […] from the crowd. The digital swarm is not a crowd, as it does not have a soul, a spirit. The soul gathers and unites: the digital swarm is made up of isolated individuals. The crowd is structured in a totally different way: it has characteristics that cannot be attributed to individuals» .

Now, Han’s work is dotted with such representations that have certainly made his work almost epiphanic with respect to the new mechanisms of communication and digital life. However, precisely this stylistic approach could give the reader the impression of being faced with an application in the philosophical sphere of the motto adopted by much of US literature: show, dont’ tell. In fact, the Author often lingers on images and representations which, while certainly revealing themselves to be evocative and suggestive, escape the discursive dimension and risk falling into the apodictic. In Popper’s words, the impression is that of witnessing a manifestation of Hegelian oracular philosophy : the philosopher is enlightened and enlightens the reader; and this illumination, however, defies argument and verifiability .

Precisely this stylistic tendency that we could define almost cinematographic – an indisputable element of the great success of Han’s work with non-specialist readers – could prove to be one of its most important limitations when the reader had to seriously question the corollaries of what he has just learned.

In fact, Han’s lesson remains useful for anyone who wants to become aware of a certain dimension of the public sphere – today dominated by the digital media – and of the processes of modification of the formation of the social will only if purified of its fideistic and deterministic elements, and therefore cleared the field from a laconic resignation. On the other hand, if the digital society is irreparably compromised, if technology has destroyed what good could arise from public debate, if finally Power has even reached the availability of self-disciplinary control devices (psychopolitics); if the reader therefore has full faith in the author’s story, what is left for those who want to try to survive in the contemporary world? Having Han’s teachings in mind, it seems that the tools of struggle are definitively exhausted, and the only relief is to be found in the memory of the pre-digital era, in that line of criticism of technological evolution as found in Heidegger .

And yet, lastly, from the perspective of those who believe in Man’s ability to save himself from himself, and of those who retain faith in the potential of Politics, this conclusion necessarily appears not to be shared.