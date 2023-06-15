C&A and Editora MOL launch a social product that celebrates diversity – MONDO MODA

C&A and Editora MOL launch the book For a More Colorful Life. The publication contains 30 detachable and giftable cards, with messages of self-esteem and diversity for those who love fashion.

In each card, to illustrate the phrases and explain their importance, artists and characters were chosen who have a history of fighting for the affirmation of their rights and the rights of those who experience the same lack of representation. They are women, indigenous people, black people, migrants, LGBTQIAP+ and peripheral people.

Each book can be purchased for R$6.99, directly at the checkout at any C&A physical store, with 100% of the sales profit reverted to Instituto C&A, to SOS Mata Atlântica, which neutralizes the carbon emissions generated by publications by through tree planting and for Instituto MOL, which supports the culture of giving in Brazil.