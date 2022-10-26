Home World Ca ‘Foscari removes the academic title from Putin’s head of delegation at the negotiations with Kiev last spring
ROMA – After much discussion, the Ca ‘Foscari University of Venice has rewritten the internal rules and removed a Vladimir Medinskyformer head of delegation for Russia in the truce negotiations conducted with Ukraine last spring, the academic title – Honorary fellow – awarded in Moscow in 2014. At that time Smila’s professor was Minister of Culture, from today he will no longer be an honorary member of the body of the Venetian university.

