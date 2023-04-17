CAB LOG / 40 years of activity, 150 million in turnover and a success that began ‘on horseback’ – Companies

Noale, a small town in the Venetian area, 1947. The Second World War has just ended, the scenario is catastrophic and everything must be rebuilt, on all fronts. Thus Bruno Bortolato, born in 1925, began transporting building materials with a horse and his trailer, taking the opportunity to work for the local brick kilns. It seems like a lifetime ago. In between, the new generation has grown up, made up of four children who are passionate about trucks and have transport in their blood since they were little. In 1983 the five decide to join forces and create a transport company, giving life to the CAB Consortium.

Thus the CAB Group was born with a fleet of five trucks that the Bortolato brothers and their father Bruno drive in Northern Italy, working between the ports of Trieste and Marghera to deliver to Milan, and with important customers for the time, such as Fornace Cavasin, Italsider, Montedison and, subsequently, the first customer in the beverage world, as well as current customer, San Benedetto di Scorzè (still in the Venetian area). At the beginning of the 1990s they opened a new branch of the business for the industrial storage and handling of goods: the first 4,000 square meter warehouse filled up even before the doors were installed. Understanding the importance of providing additional services that go beyond the already highly competitive transport, they begin to invest in logistics warehouses to increase the raw material and finished product storage service, and then add the distribution of goods destined for large-scale distribution and organized distribution , and subsequently packaging and advanced co-packing.

Thus we arrive at the 2000s in which CAB LOG logistics becomes integrated with the process of transport, storage, distribution, assembly and processing of products to guarantee customers the logistics service that insiders define “3PL”.

The corporate numbers are impressive. Today the turnover has reached 150 million euros (+11% on the 135 million of last year). During this historic year for the company, employment also increased by about thirty new resources, going from 350 direct employees to the current 380, in addition to more than 1,000 indirect ones in the warehouses where it operates. The certification of business success also comes from customers who place their trust in CAB LOG with customers of the caliber of AB Inbev, Nestlé Group, Pepsico, Ducati and many others. The spaces managed are vast: 360,000 square meters of warehouses in 20 Italian sites (directly managed by CAB LOG in its own distribution warehouses and in customer warehouses), a fleet of over 180 road tractors and more than 700 semi-trailers. The company’s growth does not end here: new logistics spaces are expected to open soon in the Verona area (with a focus on the world of wine) and in Vidigulfo, in the province of Pavia.