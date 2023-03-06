Madrid is a crusher of indie bands for better and for worse. No one now remembers (and rightly so) groups that played at being something without really being it, like Rusos Blancos or Mamut and it’s very cold on the other side of the fences that surround the Sonido Muchacho chalet. In this context, what they have achieved Black Dark Horse in a meteoric journey whose first stage is culminated in the publication of “Woman 1” (Hotel Records) after a well-known presentation at the Sala Sol and with a visit to the Radio 3 Concert and an invitation to Texas to participate in the South by South West Festival on the horizon.

The main keys to understanding why this rookie band works without a single twenty-something is to be found in a genuine undulation between the nuevaolera immediacy that has become a hallmark of guitar pop that survives in the capital and a fondness for post sounds. -punk as a way to give way to certain vital concerns. It is the songs that make the coexistence of this somewhat bipolar proposal work, firmly underpinned by a versatile voice with personality and a successful display of choirs, keyboards and rhythmic structures. Black Dark Horse They get the riff, the chorus and the melody right in two songs that are their day and night like “Chica too much” and “Langosta”. The azimuth that goes from the pretty girl in the front row to the cave of the lizard and the snake includes songs that serve to feed and give packaging to a desire and a purpose. There are sour candies like “trial and error” and the snog after “Ashtray”, with its devastating bass line and the choruses of Joe Crepúsculo. Playful and slightly naive letters to Amancio Ortega (“Tycoon and Patron”) y Roger Federer (“Uniqlo tennis player”). Also the deliciously romantic “The Big Things” and the effervescent “Saturday morning”songs that are palatable in their imperfection and their eagerness to try many things and achieve almost everything.

Between the symbolic and the literal, Black Dark Horse They have managed to capture in their songs the state of mind and the confusion of what it means to live in the here and now that has touched us. They have built an artistic identity based on complicity and empathy dressed in a sound package that starts from recognizable parameters without falling into the referential. If they want and let them, this could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.