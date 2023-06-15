CABE In the Emilia mining center with CGT and CAT machines for maximum efficiency – Companies

CABE, a company specializing in the production of various types of aggregates for the construction sectors, pays the utmost attention to environmental sustainability, starting with fuel consumption. So he decided to work with a fleet of CAT Next Generation machines and combine their use with Cat VisionLink and Productivity to improve performance, increase efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

In the “Ripa Calbana” quarry, the most important extraction pole in Emilia-Romagna and one of the best known at a national level, CABE operates with 13 Cat machines. Indeed, the one between CABE, CGT and Cat is a fruitful and long-standing collaboration , as Alberto Benedettini, Chief Technology Officer of CABE explains: “We have been relying on CGT and Cat for thirty years and we can say that we have really seen technology evolve very quickly.

One of our goals is to always have state-of-the-art machines, an aspect in which CGT fully satisfies us. In fact, in addition to having proprietary Cat machines, thanks to the CGT rental formula we can always count on new and technologically advanced models that we replace every three years. All of them always perfectly efficient thanks to constant maintenance by CGT technicians”.

Daniele Ambrogiani, CABE Fleet Manager continues: “Every day we see the difference between traditional machines and Next Generation machines which, in addition to being much more comfortable, allow operators to do their job better in many respects.

Furthermore, technology makes them increasingly productive and efficient. For example, the new Cat 966 Next Generation Wheel Loader is about 20 percent less fuel efficient than the H-Series. The Cat 352 Next Generation Excavator also produces more and consumes more than 10 percent less fuel than the 352F, based on ProductLink data. of the past 12 months.”