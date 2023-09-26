Ćabi Alonso replaces Ancelotti on the Real bench Sport

Xabi Alonso will replace Carlo Ancelotti on the Real Madrid bench next season.

Source: Profimedia

Cabi Alonso (41) will become the new coach of Real Madrid starting next season. This is what the Spanish “Radio Marka” claims and adds that it will Carlo Ancelotti (64) to take over the national team of Brazil from June 2024 and that there will be changes on the bench of the Spanish great.

The former Spanish national team player is doing great in coaching. He started in the younger selections of Real Madrid, then for three years he led the reserve team of Real Sociedad and from last year he took over Bayer Leverkusen. The German team is playing great this season. It is tied for first place with Bayern Munich, both teams have 13 points each. In five games, they scored 17 and conceded six goals, and in the recent derby with the Bavarians, they drew (2:2).

Alonso started his career in Real Sociedad and after great games he went to Liverpool where he spent five seasons and won the Champions League in 2005. After that, he moved to Real and played there from 2009 to 2014, and spent the last three seasons of his career in Bayern Munich. With Madrid, he won one Primera title, one in the Champions League, and with the Bavarians he was the champion of Germany three times. With the Spanish national team, he won the World Championship in 2010 and the European Championship in 2008 and 2012.