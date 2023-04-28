Home » Cabo de Plata closes poster betting on the festive
Cabo de Plata closes poster betting on the festive

Cabo de Plata closes poster betting on the festive

Rap, trap, hip-hop, fusion, Latino, rock and miscegenation, everything fits in Cabo de Plata and it cannot be less because the festival is a meeting of the most sought after by a generation that likes to have fun, listen to and see their favorite artists and reconnect with their [email protected]

For this closure, the organization once again has a clear national reference that cannot be missing from the festival because it is a real pleasure to see it and enjoy it, at any time and at any time, The Canijo de Jerez will always make you have a good time. Along with him the kings of punk reggae party ska cumbia, from Colombia and Argentina, on fire and iron with Che Sudaka always, two of the singers who best make you feel good in their performances are also part of this zipper, on the one hand Huecco with his rock-flamenco-latin and on the other the Murcian singer-songwriter I bite that will bring us various musical genres, including reggae, pop, folk, funky and hip-hop.
There is news and rabid news and a lot of it because the music of the new generations meets the new ones, they stand out in an explosive poster. The producer Garabatto not only sounds in the electronic genre, but in multiple pop works and will also go on one of the caboplateros stages together with the locoplayero Lucky that with its innate island style conquers even the most “pintao”. In addition, the pop rock hiphop of HENS, the Argentine singer, composer, psychologist, producer and DJ, Miss Boliviawhich fuses styles such as cumbia, hip hop, dance, cumbia villera and reggae, the also Argentine producer, rapper, freestyler and proser YSY A. The new assault of national urban music Al Safir will also attend the appointment with the group unleashedto the singer and composer from Madrid Javi Medinathe joy of The Watering Canel reggae, balkan, ska, surf y swing de the southern junglethe emerging hip hop of Mira’s and the Spanish actress and singer known for playing Lola Requena in the series Mar de plástico and artistically called Nya the Blonde.
Finally, this last advance closes with more emerging figures such as the electronic hardcore group Parkineos and the Spanish singer, songwriter and guitarist Travel, Space Surimi and as a finishing touch the most successful and stylish DJ couple of the moment, We Are Not Djs.

SIGN CLOSED:
DELLAFUENTE – NATOS AND WAOR – SKA-P – ANTÍLOPEZ – AYAX AND PROK – BELÉN AGUILERA – SHORT CELTS EL CANIJO DE JEREZ – CHE SUDAKA – DELAOSSA – DUBIOZA KOLEKTIV – ESKORZO – FERNANDOCOSTA – HUECCO – ZULÚ TIME – JUANCHO MARQUÉS – MUEDO – HOLE – KAYDY CAIN – MALA RODRIGUEZ – MARC SEGUÍ – MIGUEL CAMPELLO – MAIKEL DELACALLE – RECYCLED J – RVFV – MUEDO – TU OTRA BONITA – ZOO – BEJO – GARABATTO- ANIER – BLAKE – DANI RIBBA – DREMEN – EL JOSE – EL NIÑO DEL ALBAYZIN – EL GRANDPA’S HAT – THE LAST K ZIERRE – EZVIT 810 – HARD GZ – ILL PEKEÑO & ERGO PRO – JARFAITER – JAVYPABLO – KG970 – LA PANTERA – LA PLAZUELA – LOVE YI – MACHETE EN BOCA – MUYAYO RIF – HENS – MISS BOLIVIA – YSY A – AL SAFIR – UNLEASHED – JAVI MEDINA – LA REGADERA – LA SELVA SUR – MIREN – NYA DE LA RUBIA – PARKINEOS – SAFREE – WE ARE NOT DJS – SERIAL KILLERZ – SPACE SURIMI- YEICO X TONI

