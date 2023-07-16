Čačanin was eaten by a swarm of bees Info

Čačanin was stung by bees, and when the ambulance arrived to help him, the bees attacked them too.

Due to the extremely high temperatures, the doctors of the Čačan Emergency Service and the Emergency Center had their hands full today. However, today they also had an unusual situation in which even doctors saved lives. And all this in the field, helping the patient, writes Moravainfo.

The emergency doctors went to the field after being called to do so help Čačanin, who was eaten by a swarm of bees in his yard. However, when they came, the bees attacked and ate them too, writes Moravainfo. “The man had more than 100 stab wounds on his body, he was waiting for help surrounded by a swarm of bees. A colleague says that the chaos started when they tried to bring him into the infirmary, that’s when they did enraged bees began to chase and bite them too”said a colleague of the doctors from Cačan.

He states that the entire team, together with the patient, came to the Emergency Center exhausted. The General Hospital in Čačak says that they treated the patient from this event, and that he is in good general condition. None of the doctors or medical technicians were examined or cared for by them.

“The patient who was stung by bees was admitted to the Čačan hospital and was cared for in the dermatology department. His vital parameters are stable, he is conscious. However, he will be kept in that department for a few days for further observation,” said Dr. Bojan Pavlović from the Emergency Department.

