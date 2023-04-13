Home World «Cagliari best equipped team for the playoffs»
World

«Cagliari best equipped team for the playoffs»

by admin
«Cagliari best equipped team for the playoffs»

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 15 seconds ago

Interviewed by “TMW” Stefano Capozucca spoke about the Serie B championship. «I’m very happy for Gilardino, he’s a boy I know: I had him as a player. I’m happy with the results, he gave the right set-up…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Capozucca: «Cagliari team best equipped for the playoffs» appeared 15 seconds ago in the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  today's horoscope, Sunday 12 March

You may also like

Mina Naumović before and after | Entertainment

PARKINGMYCAR / Online the new site for parking...

30 centimeters of rain in a few hours,...

An evacuation order was issued and then withdrawn...

Five Notable Stories From Confidential Pentagon Documents Published...

Ukraine, Washington Post: “The person responsible for the...

Ukrainian war, UN: horror for beheaded Ukrainian soldier...

Arezzo, kills his wife and mother-in-law: 50 year...

The Italian Fred De Palma will offer two...

Fred Again.. interpreta su “Actual Life 3” en...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy