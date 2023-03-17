It’s already time for the transfer market and it’s time for comebacks. Nostalgia often affects the choices of different players and there are many players who have left Italy who would like to return as soon as possible.

Among these should also be included joao pedro, who in the space of a year went from taking the field with the nine of the national team to completely disappearing from the national radar. All this is also due to his performance with the Fenerbahce shirt, which up to now hasn’t been extraordinary.