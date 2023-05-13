by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 7 seconds ago

Bad news for Cagliari a few hours after the match against Palermo. The rossoblù team, as reported by Cagliarinews24, loses another piece: there will be no Nik Prelec. The Slovenian striker was blocked by a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Cagliari-Palermo, last minute absence. Ranieri loses a starter appeared 7 seconds ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com».