The draw with Venice only served to move the standings. Cagliari can’t stop now . Ranieri knows it and is ready to step on the accelerator. There’s a promotion to grab and there’s no excuse.

The rossoblù’s next match will be against a compact Genoa with clear ideas. The Griffin is momentarily second in the standings. However, Cagliari is absorbing the concepts of Ranieri and is becoming an increasingly difficult team to deal with. But enough with the chatter and beating about the bush. Let’s get to the point.