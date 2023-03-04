Despite relegation to Serie B, that Cagliari he had few players who tried to make a real difference on the pitch. Cragno and Bellanova they put themselves particularly on display during that unfortunate year for the rossoblù club and its fans. At the end of the games, the former moved to Monza – where he has just made his debut as a starter conceding 3 goals against Salernitana – and the latter to Snake nerazzurri. But let’s focus on Bellanova. What is going on?

Yes and no. We proceed step by step. The 22-year-old was shot in loan with right of redemption to the club led by Simone Inzaghi. Since the beginning of this season, however, he has taken the field 10 times in Serie A, 2 in the Champions League and 1 in the Italian Cup, scoring just 307 minutes of play. In short, it hasn’t turned out to be the big market hit that the Nerazzurri expected and the possibility that he will be able to return to Cagliari at the end of the season is very high. Equally, however, young age could push Marotta to bet on him but in that case the player’s redemption would have to be retracted. We all know when Giulini you don’t like giving discounts… Of course, updates will follow. But let’s move on to Sau! Incredible but true, the former Cagliari center forward is back playing <<