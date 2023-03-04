Home World Cagliari transfer market, Giulini ready to go crazy in attack for 2024
World

Cagliari transfer market, Giulini ready to go crazy in attack for 2024

by admin
Cagliari transfer market, Giulini ready to go crazy in attack for 2024

Quest’estate Tommaso Giulini will have to get his hands back, for the umpteenth time, on the rose of Cagliari. There will be some trade-offs, and it is inevitable, and gods will be welcomed as a result new players. The quality of future shots will be directly proportional to the achievement of the seasonal objective. A possible promotion to Serie A would change Cagliari’s way of transferring. But regardless of how this championship ends, it seems that the Sardinian club is thinking of betting on a blue-collar veteran that is not finding the space it would like… let’s not waste any more time and let’s get to the point! Name, surname and details <<

© breaking latest news

See also  King Charles III unveiled stamps: the sovereign is uncrowned

You may also like

Peace, sustainable development and prosperity: it’s a question...

“Men need to take note.” The dem ask...

Shocked the whole America!She had a sex scandal...

Without rain or snow, now the Po also...

Triquell announces that his debut album will be...

Performance schedule in the Eurovision song final |...

RK Borac RK Krivaja Premier League BiH |...

Insularity and differentiated autonomy, the debate in Palermo:...

Papilloma virus, the Asp camper in Palermo for...

Samuel Stern: “Spirits on Skin”.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy