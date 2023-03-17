It’s not long until the end of the championship and the Cagliari, until mathematics issues the definitive sentence, it can still try to aim for second place. The rossoblùs only have to do one thing: win. It doesn’t matter what the results of the rivals will be. Ranieri has too much experience behind him to be able to worry about the other teams as well. Maximum concentration and hard work. Once the goal has been achieved, we can talk about the transfer market. It is clear that a possible promotion to Serie A would involve a completely different market session. And this is where we wanted to get to.