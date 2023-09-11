Home » Cagliari-Udinese / Augello launches the challenge: “Here’s what we want…”
Cagliari-Udinese / Augello launches the challenge: “Here’s what we want…”

Cagliari-Udinese / Augello launches the challenge: “Here’s what we want…”

Udinese is preparing for the match against Cagliari this Sunday. Here are central defender Tommaso Augello’s statements on the match

The wing defender currently playing for Cagliari Tommaso Augello had his say ahead of the next championship match. There was no shortage of commentary on Andrea Sottil’s team and above all on their goal within friendly walls. Let’s not waste any more time and start straight away with the words of the player who will challenge Udinese this Sunday.

On Cagliari-Udinese

“Sunday’s game will be an important match, but like all the others. We’re playing at home against a strong team, but who didn’t start well, just like us. We want the first victory“. Clear words from a footballer who wants to amaze. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the pitch. Here is Sottil’s starting eleven <<

September 11th – 11.25am

