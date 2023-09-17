Cagliari-Udinese | Sottil: “I don’t feel the pressure. Pereyra? He’s almost ready.”

The Friulians coach presented tomorrow’s match in a press conference at 12.30. Here are his statements

Udinese returning to the field tomorrow. After the break the important match against Cagliari. The Juventus coach presented the match in the press conference Andrea Sottil who analyzed various aspects of the Bianconeri’s moment, still looking for their first victory in the championship. Here are his words.

What match do you expect against Ranieri’s Cagliari?

“Ranieri is a pragmatic coach, with clear concepts, he knows how to get a lot out of his players, his career speaks for him. I have good memories of the coach, a frank, direct person. Last year he took a Cagliari team that was not launched for winning Serie B, trained him and gave him his identity as he does with the teams he coaches.”

Of the many newcomers, who is actually capable of playing from the first minute?

“The players must be conditioned and physically prepared in an optimal way, in a way that allows the player to play at high intensity. Otherwise you risk getting hurt or not having a performance that can serve the team. Some arrived at the last moment, there was the break for the national teams, so for example Kristensen I saw him two days, Tikvic I saw him yesterday. Pereyra he trained alone all summer. Payero physically he’s a little better, Davis unfortunately he got hurt. So the various players must be introduced gradually.”

Does it change your playing style without Beto?

“Beto is a player who accelerates like few others, he didn’t need so many pair combinations, you can trigger him on direct attacks from thirty meters and he would then go and play it alone. So clearly it changes. The present counts and there is no need to talk about the past, but since I arrived we have brought three midfielders to score 15 goalsfew have done it in Europe.”

The words of the coach

—

Can Pereyra be brought closer to the goal?

“We know him well, he plays wherever you put him, I made him play left midfielder, right winger, left winger, right winger, sub forward, all he lacks is the role of wingman and he did all these roles well. He starts from a good base of physical condition, he is an aerobic player, he quickly gets into shape, he is a boy who the closer you put to the goal the more he has the ability to make the play.”

Do you feel the pressure after this start?

“I chose this profession because I wanted to do it, if I didn’t want pressure or criticism I would choose another and stay at home, I have a beautiful house in Syracuse. It’s a component of the job and I focus only on this, repetition and repetition, this team has changed a lot, we certainly need to give time inevitably because we need to someone adapts to Serie A, there is the transfer market, the injuries, but we work and I don’t feel the pressure, it always exists at these levels and in this category. We want to find a great result, yes, I think so improve the players and the game”.

September 16 – 9.21pm

