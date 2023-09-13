Cagliari-Udinese / The referee for Sunday’s match has been decided: the precedents

Udinese is preparing for the next matches. Precisely in these hours the referee for the match against the rossoblù was decided

Udinese is preparing at the next championship match. This Sunday’s lunch match will not be easy, given that Cagliari will finally have its attackers available. The Sardegna Arena is a difficult pitch, as demonstrated last year in the cadets. The referee appointments have also been released in these hours. Here you are who will lead the game between Udinese and Claudio Ranieri’s team. A match that is worth a lot and could bring the first three points to both teams involved.

The referee chosen for the championship match is Daniele Doveri. His assistants Del Giudice and Di Monte, fourth official Tremolada. At the Var Maggioni. His assistant will be Di Paolo. Now all we can do is go and see all of the above of Udinese with the referee of the Rome section.

All of the above

—

Udinese met referee Doveri on 21 occasions, between Serie A and the Italian Cup, for a total of 5 successes, 8 draws and 8 defeats of the Bianconeri. The last time Udinese was managed by Doveri was last March 18th in Udinese-Milan 3-1. Game still in the memories of Friulian fans. Cagliari instead met Doveri 22 times in which they achieved 6 wins, 7 draws and 9 defeats. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest from the field. The probable for Sunday <<

September 13, 2023

