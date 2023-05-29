Cai Xukun’s 2023 Hong Kong Station Bangkok Station Official Announcement Continues Romantic Music Journey on the Same Day-Qianlong.com.cn

Source Title: Cai Xukun’s 2023 Hong Kong Station Bangkok Station Official Announcement Continues Romantic Music Journey on the Same Day

Cai Xukun’s KUN 2023 “Fans” WORLD TOUR concert tour in Macau, China, the first stop, ushered in a frenzy of rushing for tickets as soon as the tickets were issued. Tickets of all prices were sold out instantly as soon as tickets were issued. This once again confirms Cai Xukun’s popularity and strong box office appeal. With the number of people who want to watch on the ticketing platform, the continued high popularity of discussions on the whole network, and the difficulty of finding a ticket for the Macau show, the organizer has accelerated the official announcement of the follow-up shows, so as to satisfy fans who are eager to come to the scene as soon as possible to experience KUN-style music. Aesthetic imperatives. The follow-up Hong Kong station in China and Bangkok station in Thailand will be officially announced at the same time today! Looking forward to a romantic reunion with music fans and friends in this grand music feast as soon as possible! The newly released blockbusters and posters still follow the retro style of the official announcement posters. The projection of green light and shadow combined with the use of noise special effects highlights the film-like film texture. Cai Xukun sings with a microphone in his hand, which contrasts with the shadow behind him, conveying his unique Music attitude! The all-black style is low-key yet modern, and it can still shine brightly in the dark. Returning to the pure origin of music, romantic and sexy music will be sung, and all the love will start again. It is reported that Cai Xukun KUN 2023 “Fans” WORLD TOUR will continue to use Cai Xukun’s original music concept as the theme. Bringing different special designs in different sessions, including arranging sound effects, choreography and costume design, etc., have injected full sincerity, presenting a more diversified stage style to the audience, and interpreting unique music energy. The preparations for all links are being carried out in an orderly manner. The setting and hardware design of each session are carefully adjusted according to the venue, and strive to bring the best music feast to every music fan present! Cai Xukun’s unique music style and stage performance have attracted attention since his debut, and he is constantly breaking through himself as he advances. Holding many hit songs such as “Lover” and “Hug Me”, he still adheres to his original music concept. In daily life, I also pay more attention to the accumulation of inspiration and materials. When I go to different places and see different content, I will have my own unique thinking, and I will gradually realize these ideas. I will continue to make new attempts to challenge myself, and I will always be full of vitality. With enthusiasm and enthusiasm, each new work or performance can incorporate the latest ideas and creativity, bringing infinite surprises and touches to the audience, and continuously showing his outstanding artistic talent and unique musical charm. On June 3, the concert will be held in Macau, China, followed by Hong Kong, China, on June 17 and Bangkok, Thailand, on June 25. Continue the romantic surprise, wait for every encounter, and invite you to gradually solve more music "mysteries" together! Cai Xukun KUN 2023 “Fans” WORLD TOUR Tour Concert Hong Kong, China Performance time: June 17, 2023 (Saturday) at 20:00 Venue: Arena – AsiaWorld Arena, AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong, China Cai Xukun KUN 2023 “Fans” WORLD TOUR Tour Concert in Bangkok, Thailand Performance time: June 25, 2023 (Sunday) at 18:00 Venue: Impact Arena, IMPACT Convention and Exhibition Center, Bangkok, Thailand Cai Xukun, who released his first digital EP “YOUNG” in 2019, became the digital EP sales champion of the entire network in 2019, setting a record for the fastest topping of the QQ music peak best-selling list. In 2020, the original single “Lover” was released, ranking first in 15 music charts, including the QQ Music Soaring Chart, New Song Chart, and NetEase Cloud Music Popularity Chart, and won the top ten golden songs of the year at the 2nd TMEA Tencent Music Entertainment Festival. The 14th Miguhui Music Festival top ten golden songs of the year, the number of collections on the QQ music single platform reached 15.5 million, and the number of Spotify plays nearly 18 million. In 2021, a new solo album "Fan" will be released. The album won the top five album sales titles on the TME platform within 24 hours of its launch, and set a number of platform records, with a total sales of 90 million. concert. In 2022, the original single "Hug me" was released, which won the Top Ten Golden Songs of the Year on the QQ Music Peak Chart, the Top 10 Best Singles of the Year at the NetEase Cloud Annual Music Awards, and the Top Ten Songs of Sina Music in 2022. In 2023, the creative EP "PHENOMENON" will be released and the first personal online concert will be held simultaneously. The large-scale international fashion event has been highly praised by media at home and abroad, and its international influence and reputation have continued to rise. 