Cai Xukun’s 2023 tour’s first stop in Macau is a complete success, full of high-energy surprises-Qianlong.com.cn

Source title: Cai Xukun’s 2023 tour first stop in Macau is a complete success, the whole process is full of high-energy surprises

Cai Xukun’s KUN 2023 “Fans” WORLD TOUR tour concert first concert in Macau, China will start on June 3! The audience was full, and there were no empty seats! The long-lost romantic appointment, let us reunite again guided by music! All about Cai Xukun’s hot and surging live stage, beautiful original music, avant-garde and modern fashion style, unique trend style, and live interaction close at hand, all will be performed that night! This new tour is another upgrade of his KUN-style music aesthetics! Let the extremely shocking audio-visual feast wantonly ignite, and enjoy this cool and pioneering music carnival to the fullest! Since the beginning of the performance, it has firmly grasped the hearts of every fan friend. Huge streamer curtains hang down from the stage in parallel. When the maze fell, Cai Xukun’s words “I will find you” sounded. After a gorgeous light show, Cai Xukun also made his debut from the lifting platform. The flying fireworks also established the romantic tone of the opening. With the first sound of music , the audience burst into extremely enthusiastic cheers. A new arrangement of “PHENOMENON” opened the prelude to the whole performance. The electronic music style combined with musical theater and movie soundtracks coupled with the band arrangement full of burning sense made the song hit like a storm ! Later, they sang the full-hearted “Label”, the Lo-Fi style “nobody cares”, the gentle and tender “Lover”, the psychedelic and lazy “Feeling Her”, the gorgeous and weird “Weird” and other nationalities. An extremely high original out-of-the-box masterpiece, the climax of the whole performance continued, one after another. In particular, the newly designed dance SOLO of “YOUNG” is eye-catching. Cai Xukun, with his tense dance and smooth posture, complements the scenery and lighting of the stage, showing his unique demeanor like a king on the stage, making people feel like they are on the stage. A trendy mystery party that is intoxicating. Every song performed on the spot has been specially designed, whether it is the arrangement and choreography, or the setting and makeup, all aspects are integrated with creativity and ingenuity. The KUN-style stage with distinctive personality can give the audience Bring completely different new surprises. The live jazz wind music became a highlight of the concert night, and the perfect cooperation between Cai Xukun and the band was amazing. The live performance enriched the layers and textures of his music. The unique timbre and superb performance skills of saxophone, trumpet and other wind instruments have injected a special charm into the song. The elegant melody and rich timbre create a strong jazz atmosphere, which is perfectly integrated with Cai Xukun's voice and performance. The real-time interaction of the performance brought an unforgettable music experience to the audience, showing Cai Xukun's outstanding musical talent and stage charm.

In addition to the amazing music and stage, Cai Xukun's concert style is also brilliant. 6 tailor-made outfits, full of creativity and personal color. Sho Konishi's customized metal mecha arm shape is full of futuristic avant-garde vision, paired with a black suit designed by Ann Demeulemeester, who coexists rock and poetry, the surreal atmosphere of a very different time and space is instantly grasped. Ronald van der Kemp's advanced customization uses a large number of stacked silk tulle to interpret the conflict between roughness and elegance. This water ripple suit specially customized by Mugler with hand-embellished 4000 lenses is even more dreaming back to the Beijing station of the 2021 tour. It firmly caught the attention of all audiences and touched the thoughts of all music fans. There is also Thom Browne’s charcoal gray long suit customized for domestic male artists for the first time. It is matched with a white shirt and black leather shoes to complete the whole body, which naturally and relaxedly conveys the wearer’s own sense of fashion. Act No.1’s customized short pink suit and white shirt are also highly recognizable, interpreting the anti-stereotype aesthetics of rigidity and softness. The heavy-duty sequin contrast color suit customized by Alberta Ferretti has obvious texture and texture, which intensifies the stimulation of visual sense under the light and shadow, and the sense of detail is full. These tailor-made shapes and stage design echo each other, creating vivid and powerful visual images one after another, enriching Cai Xukun’s unique interpretation of stage performance and music concept, and bringing an unparalleled show to the audience A feast of music and art. When the love is strong, of course, the spontaneous chorus of all the fans will be indispensable, which will also push the concert to one climax after another. The chorus not only showed Cai Xukun’s musical appeal and appeal, but also demonstrated the unity and enthusiasm of the fans. They fully express their inner joy and excitement with singing and shouting, and they also feel the power of music and the blending of emotions in such a chorus. Create a touching atmosphere between Cai Xukun and music fans. The first stop of Cai Xukun KUN 2023 “Fans” WORLD TOUR tour concert in Macau, China is just the first step of his new music journey. The first stop of Cai Xukun KUN 2023 "Fans" WORLD TOUR tour concert in Macau, China is just the first step of his new music journey. The Hong Kong, China and Bangkok, Thailand stations have also been officially announced and unlocked a few days ago. More performances will continue to bring more music to the audience. So exciting and shocking. Whether it is his unique musical talent, trendy stage performance, or interaction with fans, every grand performance will become an unforgettable memory for Cai Xukun and his fans. Cai Xukun will continue to stick to the road of music and conquer more Let's witness his growth and glory together on a bigger stage! On June 17, the next stop is Hong Kong, China, we will see you there!

