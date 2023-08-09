Cajuste to Naples, the transfer market

The Swedish international midfielder arrives from Ligue 1: medical visits in the next few hours

Surprisingly, as often happens, De Laurentiis signs an “unknown” name, never monitored so far: it is Jens Cajuste, 23 years old, a Swede of 1.88 who played in the last season in Ligue 1 with Reims. The two companies have already found an agreement, the announcement is expected after the medical tests that the boy will undergo in the next few hours. Cajuste will be the new reinforcement in the midfield, Ndombele would take his place in the squad, thus becoming the alternative to the owner Zambo Anguissa.

