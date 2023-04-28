Cakana is getting married at the age of 65 | Entertainment

It has been rumored for some time that Cakana will have a wedding, and now the singer has revealed what she is planning and whether it will happen this year.

Source: ATA Images/Antonio Ahel

Dragica Radosavljević Cakana it applies to the singer who today has a harmonious marriage, and her life together with Nebojša Negić has been going on for twenty-five years. At the beginning of this great love, she had outbursts of jealousy and knew how to play detective in order to get in the way of her doubts, so she did all kinds of things to the then boyfriend. Today there is no such thing, and Cakana recently recalled with a smile everything she did.

Although they have been happily married for more than two and a half decades, Cakana and Nebojša have never vowed eternal love in church. Before the coronavirus period, Cakan’s (65) wedding was announced through the media, and the singer has now revealed whether it will finally take place this year:

“Unfortunately, I had many unpleasant situations in my family. My brother passed away, and then some other difficult things happened. I really wasn’t capable or had the desire to get married. My Neša and I will go to church as grandparents. Just kidding, the godmother who will be coming from London keeps asking me about the wedding. We will definitely do somethingabout”, Cakana explained to “Grand”, then revealed how she maintains the line:

“I’ve been maintaining the same line for a long time, I’m expected to be thin, but I don’t believe that I’m the thinnest singer. I’m certainly very proud of myself because of the compliments. Nothing changes with me, except my hair. I decided to cut my hair short, and maybe even change the color,” said the singer, then pointed out that she doesn’t think of wearing wigs like some of her colleagues:

“If I put one of those inserts in I think I’d scratch myself all day. I don’t like wigs, it can be someone who misses it or someone who likes really long hair. I think if those girls who wear wigs let their hair down, they would be much more interesting, sweeter and more beautiful”.

