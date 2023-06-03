Cake with strawberries | Magazine

The refreshing summer cake with strawberries will delight you from the first bite.

Summer cakes are easy to prepare because they are mostly no-bake, and they are incredibly tasty. Since it’s strawberry season, we suggest you make a refreshing cake with this fruit that doesn’t require a stove. There is no cooking of the filling, nor are the crusts baked. Everything is easy and done in 10 minutes, and the hardest part is waiting for the cake to cool.

Ingredients:

1 lemon

350 g of strawberries

30 g of sugar

70 g cream cheese

30 g of powdered sugar

150 ml of sweet cream

16 cookies

Preparation:

Put lemon juice, chopped strawberries (150 g) and sugar in a blender. Blend well. Beat the sweet cream with powdered sugar, then add the cream cheese and combine with a mixer. Dip the biscuits in the mixture with strawberries, then arrange them in an ovenproof dish. Pour over half of the filling, and then arrange the strawberry-dipped cookies again. Spread the second layer of filling and flatten. Garnish with chopped strawberries (150-200 g) and cool in the fridge for about an hour.



Cake with strawberries Izvor: Youtube/Hearty food

