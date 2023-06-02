Cala Vento announce tour of rooms and creation of its own ticket book

The Catalans Cala Vento announce the theater tour “Beautiful house” along with creating your own ticket holder. In it you can buy most of the tickets for this long list of concerts.

One month after the publication of “Beautiful house” (Montgrí, 23) –the reason for our second cover dedicated to the duo–, Cala Vento set a date and place for the concerts to present their fourth album and, at the same time, continue to make the most of their DIY vocation. So much so that they have decided to create their own ticket sales channel. And not only those of his band, but of most of the artists who are part of his team, but they will continue to inform us about that.

It is well known that the history of Cala Vento has been closely linked to the old idea of ​​going to play in venues in as many cities as possible. Over time, slowly but surely, the duo has built a solid community around them that makes their concerts a true social gathering that is repeated from time to time. For this occasion, Joan and Aleix’s commitment is very clear: fewer intermediaries, more spacious capacity and spaces with better sound and visibility.

According to the duo's statement, this new ticket office "is linked to Montgrí and also responds, in part, to the growing controversy surrounding large ticket sales companies and the resulting management expenses. In entradas.montgri.co Tickets can be purchased for most of the concerts on the Cala Vento tour, although not for all of them (little by little). You will find the complete list of concerts and sales links on the Cala Vento website".

The dates that can already be announced are the following:

Madrid (June 24, Tomavistas)

León (June 27, Festivities of San Juan and San Pedro)

Barcelona (July 7, Cruïlla Festival)

Bilbao (July 8, BBK Live Festival)

Palafrugell (July 22, Major Festival)

Maó (July 27, Es Claustre)

Porreres (July 28, Mobo Fest)

Olivenza (August 25, Contemporary)

Manresa (August 26, Guirigall Festival)

Malaga (August 31, Cala Mijas Fest)

Ourense (September 23, Sonora Coast)

Lleida (October 6, Café del Teatre)

Toledo (October 7, Erato Fest)

Castellón (October 8, Sala Tal)

Valladolid (October 19, Sala Porta Celi)

Santiago de Compostela (October 20, Capitol Room)

Zaragoza (November 10, Las Armas Room)

Salamanca (November 11, Camelot Room)

Valencia (November 17, Moon Room)

Alicante (November 18, Sala Magma)

Palma de Mallorca (December 8, Sala Es Gremi)

Tarragona (December 15, Room Zero)

Granada (December 16, Sala El Tren)

Girona (December 22, Sala La Mirona)