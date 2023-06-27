Cala Vento confirm the presentation of “Casa Linda” in Madrid

And what better than to do it in a room, as the duo likes. Be on December 1st at La Rivierain a event produced by Montgrí together with Inverfest. So now you know, tickets for this particular concert are already on sale through the Inverfest official website.

For this occasion, Joan and Aleix’s commitment is very clear: fewer intermediaries, larger capacity and spaces with better sound and visibility. According to the duo’s statement, this new ticket office “is linked to Montgrí and also responds, in part, to the growing controversy surrounding large ticket sales companies and the resulting management expenses. In entradas.montgri.co Tickets can be purchased for most of the concerts on the Cala Vento tour, although not for all of them (little by little). You will find the complete list of concerts and sales links on the Cala Vento website”.

The dates that can already be announced are the following:

León (June 27, Festivities of San Juan and San Pedro)

Barcelona (July 7, Cruïlla Festival)

Bilbao (July 8, BBK Live Festival)

Palafrugell (July 22, Major Festival)

Maó (July 27, Es Claustre)

Porreres (July 28, Mobo Fest)

Olivenza (August 25, Contemporary)

Manresa (August 26, Guirigall Festival)

Malaga (August 31, Cala Mijas Fest)

Ourense (September 23, Sonora Coast)

Lleida (October 6, Café del Teatre)

Toledo (October 7, Erato Fest)

Castellón (October 8, Sala Tal)

Valladolid (October 19, Sala Porta Celi)

Santiago de Compostela (October 20, Capitol Room)

Zaragoza (November 10, Las Armas Room)

Salamanca (November 11, Camelot Room)

Valencia (November 17, Moon Room)

Alicante (November 18, Sala Magma)

Madrid (December 1, The Riviera)

Palma de Mallorca (December 8, Sala Es Gremi)

Tarragona (December 15, Room Zero)

Granada (December 16, Sala El Tren)

Girona (December 22, Sala La Mirona)

Gijón (January 20, 2024, Acapulco Room)

Murcia (January 26, 2024, REM Room)

Barcelona (February 3, 2024, Parallel Room 62)

Donosti (February 10, 2024, Sala Dabadaba)

Córdoba (February 15, 2024, Hangar Room)

Almería (February 16, 2024, Sala Berlín Club)

Seville (February 17, 2024, Room X)

Azpeitia (Feb. 24, CC St. Augustine)