Cala Vento, critic of his album Casa Linda (2023)

Things have changed for everyone since 2019. Although many of those changes, those caused by the pandemic, we don’t even remember anymore; we have a fish memory for what we want. The move has changed more, if possible, to Cala Vento in just four years: Balanceo was the leap into music’s life and, fortunately, the “yes I do” of critics and audiences. It has not weighed on the Montgrí duo having had to take over from their consecration length. On the contrary, they have once again perverted the rules and, furthermore, without disgusting their role as Vatican chroniclers of millennialism.

They made it clear from one of the first singles of “Beautiful house”. For the first time they have disseminated the album in installments with some Eps in advance. “Equilibrium” It explained the oppression that we all experience, pairing with that look of two, relational, that characterizes them so much and that makes them so choreable live. they have not neglected Cala Vento their responsibilities as individuals in this new –already old– normality: the album is riddled with no futures, “don’t touch our noses” and some commitments. just put on “Ferrari” To understand.

They are not Joan Delgado (vocals and drums) and Aleix Turon (vocals and guitars) to bow their heads. They assure that the decision to dedicate themselves fully to the band was already made before the pandemic. That is why they built their own studio in Montgrí. Which, paradoxically, has given them the security to record with more producers than ever. If something didn’t add up, they could touch up at home. Precisely the diversity of hands (Youth, Emili Bosch and Santi García behind the machines, Jordi Mora as mixing technician) has allowed from songs without guitar (hyperemotional “With me”) to the most graceful indie rock pearls (“There is no way”), in addition to level collaborations: Amaral in “Teletecho” o Gorka Urbizu, “Slide screen”.