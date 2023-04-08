Home World Calculations Partizan in Top 8 possible rivals | Sports
World

Partizan’s basketball players made it to the Top 8 of the Euroleague, and if they win the match against Panathinaikos in the last round, they can avoid Olympiakos, Barcelona and Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.

Source: MN Press

Basketball players Partizan defeated Monaco 88:84 in an uncertain match of the 33rd round of the Euroleague in Monte Carlo, which means that the black and white team officially entered the Top 8 of the Euroleague! After a game full of twists and turns and drama, Kevin Panter’s three-pointer with 17 seconds left solved everything and led the black and whites to the quarterfinals of the Euroleague.

Currently, Željko Obradović’s team is on a split with Fenerbahce and Maccabi. All three teams have 19 victories each, followed by Suz Baskonia and Žalgiris with 18 victories each. However, since the black and whites have a better score than both teams, they not only secured a place in the Top 8, but also the seventh place in the Euroleague standings!

This is the worst result that the Partizan team can have after another great victory, but the black and whites can also be fifth in the table! A duel with Panathinaikos awaits them on the home court on March 14 at 20:30 when the “Arena” will certainly be packed and ready to celebrate the incredible success of its basketball players. Now they are fighting with Fenerbahçe and Maccabi for the fifth to seventh place.

While the black and whites play the long-regretted Panathinaikos, Fenerbahce arrives in Belgrade and Partizan fans will once again want Red Star to beat their competitor. That match is played the day before, so the black and white will already know how they stand with Fener. As for Maccabi, they welcome Real Madrid on their home field on the same day.

When it comes to the score between these teams, Partizan is weaker than both teams and almost! Fenerbahçe beat them on the road with a difference of three points, and lost at home with a minus point. Maccabi won by nine points in Tel Aviv, and lost in Belgrade by eight points, and Partizan will have to win more than these teams if they want that fifth place. And if they finish fifth, they will most likely go to Monaco!

The last round of the Euroleague

13.mart:

  • 19:00 Alba – Asvel
  • 19:00 Crvena zvezda – Fenerbahce
  • 20:00 Olympiakos – Baskonia
  • 20:05 Maccabi – Real Madrid
  • 20:45 Virtus – Olympia

14. mart:

  • 19:30 Efes – Monaco
  • 20:30 Partizan – Panathinaikos
  • 20:30 Bayern Zalgriis
  • 20:30 Barcelona Valencia

