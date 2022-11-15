Home World California governor’s wife accuses Weinstein: ‘He raped me in a hotel room’
World

California governor’s wife accuses Weinstein: ‘He raped me in a hotel room’

California governor’s wife accuses Weinstein: ‘He raped me in a hotel room’

NEW YORK – She recounted the moment she was raped in a hotel room and broke down in tears. Jennifer Siebel Newsomdirector and wife of the governor of California Gavin Newsombrought her dramatic testimony before the court and the man who allegedly raped her: the former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. The defendant, sentenced in New York to 23 years in prison for sexual offenses and rape, is accused in the Los Angeles trial of four other rapes, four forced oral intercourse, forcible sexual penetration and other abuses, all committed in a period ranging from 2004 to 2013.

See also  China, the words of tennis player Peng Shuai against the former deputy premier: "You forced me to have sex with you while your wife was on guard"

