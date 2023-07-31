California, kills a woman and posts the victim’s last moments of agony on Facebook

He stabbed a woman to death as he posted his last moments of agony on Facebook before being arrested. The story took place in a town in the San Francisco bay area, writes the Cnn. According to initial investigations, the police were alerted by a witness who claimed to have witnessed a stabbing on Facebook. He then provided the name and number of the killer who posted the video. Officers tracked the man, Mark Mechikoff, 39, to a San Jose apartment. The man attempted to escape, but was arrested two hours later in a residential complex.

“While the motive for the victim’s stabbing is still under investigation, we know Mechikoff mercilessly filmed her last moments and posted the video to Facebook,” San Mateo police said. Prior to the arrest, officers spent nearly three hours going door to door in the large compound before finding the victim in an apartment. Mechikoff, who apparently knew the victim, was indicted for murder and after a brief court appearance on Friday, he will return to court on August 4.

