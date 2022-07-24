California is burning. Flames erupted near Yosemite park forced the evacuation of thousands of people and destroyed dozens of residential and commercial structures. Firefighters are at work non-stop but for now the Oak Fire, the largest of the six fires ravaging California at the moment, remains largely out of control. In fact, the flames continue to advance and in just 24 hours they have grown from 647 hectares to 4,815. “The fire is moving rapidly and has grown significantly,” is the alarm raised by the fire brigade. The Governor of the State Gavin Newsom in recent days declared the emergency so as to be able to access additional resources to respond to the flames, fought by an army of 400 firefighters equipped with dozens of trucks and helicopters. Many roads have been closed. A Red Cross evacuation center has been set up in Mariposa County.

The hotels in the area are in fact all full with the evacuees, with no place available even for the firemen on the front line looking for a few hours of rest before resuming the battle. “My parents were evacuated and now they have lost everything. When my mother left the house they had lived in for 37 years and where I grew up, she had nothing with her, except the clothes and shoes she was wearing, ”Nick Smith told CNN. The flames of the Oak Fire forced the authorities to take emergency measures to protect Yosemite Park and its sequoias, among the largest and oldest in the world. Among other things, it was decided to remove part of the vegetation on the ground, in particular the dry one, to avoid further fueling the stake. But it’s not just California that’s burning. Fires are in fact recorded in many other American states, especially in the central areas of the country, due to the high temperatures. In fact, the United States is also in the grip of a record heat wave with temperatures close to 40 degrees from the north to the south of the country. In Dallas, Texas, 42 degrees were recorded for several consecutive days, an all-time high. In all, nearly 85 million Americans are on the alert, mostly in cities on the east coast.

From Boston to Washington passing through New York, temperatures never seen before are recorded which, thanks to the high humidity, make the heat even more unbearable. The excessive heat forced Boston to cancel the scheduled triathlon at the last moment. In the Big Apple, however, the competition took place but in a reduced format, with distances more than halved both for the cycle route and for the one foreseen for the race. The record heat will continue for several days, alternating with short but intense thunderstorms that will only make the perceived heat even more unbearable.