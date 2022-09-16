Home World California Passes New Law Mandating Psychiatric Treatment for Psychiatric Homeless | Newsom | SB 1338 | Serious Mental Illness




Beijing time:2022-09-16 10:14

[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 16, 2022]There are more than 160,000 homeless people in California, the most in the United States. On Wednesday (14th), Governor Newsom signed a bill that would force some homeless people to receive psychological treatment. Check out the report.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed SB 1338 on Wednesday, which would allow courts to order untreated homeless people with serious mental illnesses to receive up to two years of treatment starting next year.

Newsom’s office estimates that about 12,000 people will get help with drugs and housing. And homeless people who refuse treatment may be supervised and forced to comply.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom: “Look at California right now, it’s unacceptable.”

There are currently seven counties in California, and preliminary planning will be completed by October 2023.

Gavin Newsom: “All 7 counties have committed to the implementation phase within the next year. The first phase will be backed by about $63 million in start-up funding, a portion of the courts will be received, the pilot counties will receive the first funding, all of which will be unprecedented housing support.”

The Act also applies to people with serious mental illnesses who are life-threatening or endanger the safety of others. But it does not include alcohol and drug addicts. It also stipulates that counties set up special courts to deal with homeless cases, otherwise they may face fines of up to $1,000 per day.

According to reports, groups including the ACLU and Human Rights Watch expressed strong opposition, arguing that it would violate civil rights.

See also  US, shooting in Washington Dc: injured, including an agent

Comprehensive report by NTD reporter Guo Youxi

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/09/16/a103529393.html

