Several people were reportedly killed in a shooting in Monterey Park, California, which took place during the celebrations for the Chinese Lunar New Year. Several US media report it. Tens of thousands of people had gathered in the afternoon for a two-day festival, said to be one of the largest in the region.

The shooting occurred shortly after 10pm, writes the Los Angeles Times. A witness said he saw one person on a stretcher at the scene of the shooting and another with a bandage on his arm. The wounded were taken to various hospitals in the area. It is unclear whether there have been any arrests yet.