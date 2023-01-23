New York – The fear in Los Angeles ended around one in the afternoon yesterday, when on live television the agents of the special SWAT police departments surrounded a white van, where they expected to find the killer who had killed ten people the night before , shooting during a Chinese New Year party. The images, delayed for a few minutes, did not show the public the arrest or the recovery of a body, and immediately after the policemen made their way to another white vehicle, suggesting that the case was not closed. However, local media revealed that only one shot had been heard, and in the first van was the body of a man sprawled over the wheel, presumably the killer who had taken his own life. Immediately afterwards, the attitude of the agents hinted that the emergency was over. However, the reasons for this umpteenth American massacre remain to be understood, perhaps linked to racial hatred, and how it was possible to carry it out, with the debate now as ritual as it is useless on the ease of finding weapons in America.

The attack began at 10:22 on Saturday evening when a man with a long rifle attacked the Star Dance Studio on West Garvey Avenue in the Monterey suburb of Los Angeles. He had fired on people celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year, killing five men and five women, and wounding a dozen others. He then he had escaped. Witnesses identified him as an Asian man aged between 30 and 50, and said he fled in a white van. Twenty minutes later the scene was repeated, in front of the Lai Lai Ballroom & Studio in Alhambra, a few kilometers away from Monterey. People celebrating New Year’s Eve probably hadn’t heard the news of the first assault yet, but someone had noticed the attacker approaching and had the readiness and courage to face him, snatching the rifle from his hand. The man had escaped, still aboard the white van. The city had sunk into terror, because somewhere there was a killer that he had already killed, and he had shown a willingness to do it again. The police had launched a manhunt, but the night had passed without developments.

Around lunchtime Sunday, word got out that officers had identified a vehicle similar to the one used in the two attacks, in a parking lot in Torrance, thirty miles south of the attacks. The televisions pointed the cameras at the scene, showing the end of operations almost live. Monterey is the first American municipality to become majority Asian: 56% of its inhabitants have oriental origins, 27% are Hispanic and 6% white. In 2021, racial hate crimes against Asians increased in California by 117%, perhaps also due to the reactions to the Covid that Trump called the “Chinese Virus” and other tensions with Beijing. However, if the killer was Asian, it will be necessary to understand whether he acted out of a rivalry between different ethnic groups. 2022 was the second year with the most mass murders in the US, 42. And this poses another fundamental problem, because whatever the reason for the Monterey massacre was, finding weapons and killing in America is always too easy.