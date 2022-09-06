On work day, Labour Day, California Governor Gavin Newsom initiated the FAST Recovery Act, also known as Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act. The decree will affect not only pay, which has been increased from $ 15 to $ 22, but will also regulate worker hour standards and other conditions in the workplace. The reform comes at a time when a debate has opened up across the United States about trade union unions in the fast food world. Little time fell to the Starbucks workers who, against the will of the management group, voted in favor of creating a union. While for the first time in the Chipotle chain, a Mexican food franchise, the workers of a restaurant in Michigan decided to form one.

“Today’s move gives fast-food industry workers a stronger voice and a seat at the table to set salaries and health standards in the industry. I am proud to sign this deed in Labour Day, when we pay homage to the workers who keep our state going, while we build a stronger and more inclusive economy for all Californians, ”Newsom said in his speech introducing the reform. The measure, however, will only apply to those franchises that have more than 100 restaurants nationwide. A decision that prompted the immediate reaction of McDonald’s president Joe Erlinger, who called the FAST Recovery Act as “addressed only to some, hypocritical and ill-conceived because creating a council means not only hurting the companies affected by the provision, but also the workers of the excluded companies”. The CEO of the International Franchise Association, Matthew Haller, found himself on the same wavelength, quoting a study who said that “this will raise prices by at least 20%”, in addition to judging the maneuver “discriminatory because it only affects business models such as franchises ».

The text of the provision also establishes who will sit at the table of the Fast Food Coucil set up by Newsom. One industrial relations representative, one representative from the Governor’s office on business and economic development, two franchise rights holders, two franchise owners, two fast food clerks, and two clerk attorneys. A total of ten people. The text also reads: “During the pandemic, profits skyrocketed while workers were hit hard. Despite the profits of the companies, the workers are still badly positioned to participate in a quick recovery and a more equal position ».

Already in January, however, many social groups, around forty, had sided in favor of the passage of the reform. These include the Economic Policy Institute, the National Employment Law Project and One Fair Wage. “The passage of the reform is a fundamental step forward that addresses the current Californian crisis regarding racial and economic inequality: we are aware of the systemic problems that the workers of this company face and the only way to address the issue is to give cooks and cashiers a real place at the table with their employers ». Speaking is David Huerta, president of the Service Employees International Union, who also points out that in this type of company there are many African American and Latino workers.