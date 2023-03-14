Home World California, Uber and Lyft win: according to the Court of Appeal, the drivers are independent
A California appeals court has ruled in favor of Uber and Lyft, saying they can treat their drivers as contractors, or freelancers who are not employees.
The decision overturns the sentence of another Court which had declared illegal ‘Proposition 22’, i.e. the referendum approved in 2020 and which exempts companies in the ‘gig economy’ (the performance economy) from applying state law to their workers, allowing them to be treated as freelancers

