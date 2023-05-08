Californian returns 30 stolen statues and vases to Italy: “Now I have a clear conscience”

Thirty artefacts including vases and statuettes dating back to the period between the sixth and third centuries BC It is the “booty” returned to Italy by Jay Stanley, a Californian who had inherited them from his father. The man, who is now a computer engineer, lived for 10 years in Naples with his family. Just in that period, perhaps passing by some flea market, his parents must have bought these antiques without probably knowing where they came from. Undocumented archaeological finds, however, are usually recovered during illegal excavations.

After his father’s death, Stanley found them and didn’t know what to do with them. Reading about a similar case, he understood that the only solution was to return them for both legal and ethical reasons. He later confirmed it to him Christos Tsirogiannis, a forensic archaeologist who deals with the recovery of stolen artifacts.

“I don’t think my father understood how ancient these finds were – said Stanley, who was very surprised by the fact that they dated back to almost 3,000 years ago – but he would agree with my decision to send them back to Italy. Now I have a clear conscience.” So he packed the vases and statuettes and sent them to the Italian embassy in Washington DC which will now take care of having them brought back to Italy.