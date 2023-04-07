Swisscom triumphs in terms of service quality: In addition to repeatedly receiving top marks for its shops and app, the third service channel, the hotline, is also officially the best in Switzerland.

«Our efforts and constant attention to customers are paying off. I’m incredibly happy about that.” Melanie stated Schefer Bräker, Head of Customer Care B2C at Swisscom. «This first place is also proof of the effectiveness of our continuous investments in training, coaching, reliable processes and stable systems.»

Optimum accessibility and friendliness of the staff

In terms of reachability, Swisscom once again scored full marks with the note “excellent”. Waiting times have been significantly reduced: from 2:35 minutes to just 1:34 minutes.

In terms of friendliness and quality of information, the Swisscom staff also received the best rating: “excellent”. With a score of no less than 466, the Swisscom hotline even takes first place among the hotlines in Switzerland, Austria and Germany and is thus the best hotline for mobile networks in the entire DACH region.

This is how the connect tests are carried out: 296 testers contacted the operators’ hotlines for several weeks. All network operators in Germany, Austria and Switzerland were contacted five times, at different times, receiving ten different questions, for a total of 50 contacts per operator.

La hotline Swisscom

Over 2,000 people are dedicated to customer service 24/7 for advice, questions and technical assistance. In addition to the hotline, customers are also available via the My Swisscom app, chat, WhatsApp or Apple’s Business Chat.